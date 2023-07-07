EJ Obiena extends medal streak with silver in France

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena extended his outdoor season medal streak after bagging silver in the Meeting International de Sotteville in Rouen, France on Friday, July 7 (Saturday, July 8, Manila time).

Fresh from punching his Paris Olympics ticket following his silver in the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden five days prior, Obiena followed it up with another runner-up finish in Rouen as he cleared 5.72 meters.

Australia’s Kurtis Marschall struck gold with a 5.95m clearance and in the process qualified for Paris by surpassing the entry standard of 5.82m, joining Obiena, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, and Germany’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.

Obiena hurdled 5.72m in a single attempt after skipping the first four heights before he ran into some problems at 5.87m, where he exhausted two tries.

The Filipino opted to use his final attempt at 5.92m but to no avail, allowing the Australian – who leapt past 5.82m in three tries – to clinch the gold.

Marschall then notched a new personal-best mark when he cleared 5.95m.

France’s Thiery Baptiste also recorded 5.72m but settled for bronze as Obiena scored the silver via countback.

Obiena has not missed the podium in the seven meets he participated in this season, pocketing two golds, two silvers, and three bronzes.

His best showing came in June in the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway, a competition Obiena ruled as he became the first Asian to join the exclusive six-meter club.

Others who saw action in Rouen included former Olympic champions Thiago Braz of Brazil and Renaud Lavillenie of France. – Rappler.com