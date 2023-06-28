EJ Obiena bags bronze in last meet before Olympic qualification

CLEARED. Ernest John Obiena in action during the men's pole vault competition of the 2023 SEA Games.

EJ Obiena secures his fifth straight medal of the outdoor season as he clinches bronze in the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic

MANILA, Philippines – As the qualification period for the 2024 Paris Olympics looms, EJ Obiena has sustained his top form.

Obiena secured his fifth straight medal of the outdoor season as he bagged bronze in the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 27 (Wednesday, June 28, Manila time).

The Filipino pole vaulter leapt 5.90m to finish behind Sweden’s Armand Duplantis and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall in his final meet before the Olympic qualification for pole vault and other athletics events begins on July 1.

His 5.90m vault in Ostrava should make Obiena a cinch for a Paris Games berth as he only needs to surpass the Olympic entry standard of 5.82m.

Currently the world No. 3, Obiena became the first Asian to join the six-meter club when he ruled the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway earlier this June.

World record holder and reigning Olympic champion Duplantis proved anew that he is on another level as he topped the Ostrava event with a world-leading mark of 6.12m for his fourth consecutive gold of the season.

Marschall also recorded 5.90m like Obiena, but he bested the Filipino for the silver via countback as the Australian took just one try to clear the height.

Both Obiena and Marschall bowed out at 6.0m.

On the verge of becoming the first Filipino to qualify for Paris, Obiena looks to formalize his Olympic entry as he competes in the BAUHAUS-galan – a Diamond League leg – in Stockholm, Sweden on July 2. – Rappler.com