SEA Games

Delfin Dioquino
EJ Obiena shatters SEA Games record, defends gold with ease

TITLE DEFENDED. EJ Obiena adds to the Philippines' gold medal tally by topping the men's pole vault for the second straight SEA Games.

PSC-POC

EJ Obiena establishes a new SEA Games record in just a single attempt as the Philippines completes a 1-2 finish in men's pole vault

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena retained his men’s pole vault gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as he effortlessly set a new meet record at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday, May 14.

The Asian record holder cleared 5.46 meters in just a single attempt to break the previous mark of 5.45m he set when he ruled the 2019 SEA Games.

“It is bigger than honor,” Obiena told TV Patrol when asked about representing the Philippines. “It really feels different. I hope there is more to come.”

Reveling in the electrifying anticipation for his title-retention bid, Obiena prodded the fans in attendance to cheer as he tried to eclipse his Asian record of 5.93m by going for 5.94m.

However, Obiena failed after three tries as rain started to pour in Hanoi.

The Philippines completed a 1-2 finish as Hokett delos Santos bagged silver with a clearance of 5.0m. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
