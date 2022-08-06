EJ Obiena snags Diamond League bronze in Poland

ICON. EJ Obiena says he owes it to legends like Lydia de Vega who paved the way for him.

EJ Obiena follows up the historic bronze medal he won at the World Athletics Championships with another podium finish in the Silesia Diamond League in Poland

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena continued his winning ways, snagging a bronze in the Silesia Diamond League in Poland on Saturday, August 6.

Coming off a historic bronze finish at the World Athletics Championships in July, Obiena cleared 5.73 meters on his second try to secure a podium spot.

Reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden struck gold with no surprise after setting a new meet record of 6.10m.

Duplantis, whose world record stands at 6.21m, broke the previous meet record of 5.91m established by former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie of France in 2017.

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen also leapt past 5.73m like Obiena, but clinched the silver via the countback rule after needing just one attempt to surpass the height.

Both Obiena and Guttormsen failed to clear 5.83m, paving the way for Duplantis to bag the top prize in another dominant showing from the Swede ace.

Poland’s Piotr Lisek landed at fourth with 5.63m, while USA’s Chris Nilsen placed fifth with 5.53m – an unexpected result for the American after he finished behind Duplantis in the worlds to capture the silver.

Lavillenie, former Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, and Thibaut Collet of France also competed in the eight-man event. – Rappler.com