Obiena lands 6th in Sweden tilt as Duplantis sets outdoor world record

Coming off a string of golden performances, EJ Obiena misses the podium in the Stockholm Diamond League where Armand Duplantis breaks his own outdoor record

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena failed to carry the momentum from his recent golden vaults as he finished sixth in the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on Thursday, June 30 (Friday, July 1, Manila time).

Posting a season-best 5.92m to rule the Taby Stavhoppsgala, also in Sweden two days ago, Obiena missed the podium after clearing 5.73m in the meet where Armand Duplantis broke the outdoor world record.

The Filipino star soared past 5.73m in just one attempt, but faltered in his crack at 5.83m as Tokyo Olympics medalists Duplantis of Sweden, Chris Nilsen of the United States, and Thiago Braz of Brazil topped the event.

Seeing action at home soil, Duplantis – who holds the world record of 6.20m set indoors – hurdled 6.16m to break his own outdoor world record of 6.15m he established nearly two years ago.

Also setting a world-leading mark, Duplantis proved to be a cut above the rest as the only competitor to advance past the six-meter height.

Braz and Nilsen both soared past 5.93m, but the American clinched silver after needing just one try to clear the height, while the Brazilian took two attempts.

Norway’s Pal Haugen Lillefosse of Norway and France’s Renaud Lavillenie finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with a clearance of 5.83m.

Belgium’s Ben Broeders and Norway’s Guttormsen both recorded 5.63m to share seventh place.

Up next for Obiena is the World Outdoor Athletics Championships to be staged in Oregon, United States from July 15 to 24. – Rappler.com