EJ Obiena reigns in Germany tilt, adds another gold to collection

ANOTHER GOLD. EJ Obiena continues to impress in the European pole vault circuit.

Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena notches his third straight podium finish, all accomplished within a week

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena snagged another gold medal as he ruled the True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday, August 28.

The Filipino pole vault star soared past 5.81 meters and struck gold via countback, edging Rutger Koppelaar of The Netherlands and Kurtis Marschall of Australia for the top prize.

It is the third straight podium finish for Obiena after he bagged gold in the Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Germany and bronze in the Lausanne Diamond League in Hungary earlier this week.

Obiena skipped 5.43m and 5.53m, cleared 5.63 in a single attempt, passed on 5.73m, and hurdled 5.81m in two tries for the win.

Although Koppelaar and Marschall also cleared 5.81m in two attempts, they both committed penalties in the earlier heights as they settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Owning the Asian record of 5.94m, Obiena took a crack at shattering his mark but failed at 5.95m.

Germany’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Oleg Zernikel together with Norway’s Sondre and Simen Guttormsen also competed in the event.

Obiena will remain in Germany for the St. Wendel City Jump on August 31. – Rappler.com