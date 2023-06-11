Junior gymnasts Iza Yulo, Haylee Garcia bow out of Asian Championships

NEEDS IMPROVEMENT. Elaiza 'Iza' Yulo performs at the balance beam in the 2023 Junior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Singapore.

Iza Yulo, the younger sister of Carlos and Eldrew, quickly drops out of contention in the 2023 Junior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships alongside fellow prospect Haylee Garcia

MANILA, Philippines – Young Filipina gymnasts Elaiza ‘Iza’ Yulo and Haylee Garcia quickly bowed out of contention in the 16th Junior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Singapore on Sunday, June 11.

Yulo, the younger sister of Eldrew and Carlos, had her best outing in the floor event with 10.9 points, only good for 28th out of 38 participants.

Unfortunately, the competition proved that Yulo still has a lot to improve on as the 13-year-old lagged dead last in vault (19th, 11.5 points) and uneven bars (37th, 6.9), while placing 37th out of 41 in beam (9.05).

Garcia, meanwhile, only saw action in the floor exercise (10.5) and vault (10.8 points).

Overall, Yulo placed 34th out of 41 in all-around with 38.1 points, while Garcia settled for 39th with 21.3.

Much like the men’s juniors division, Japan also ruled the women’s juniors individual all-around as Haruka Nakamura copped gold with 51.5 points, edging China’s Zhuofan Tian’s 50.3 total.

Japan and China also figured in a 1-2 finish in team all-around with 151.45 and 150.6 points, respectively.

The Asian Championships, however, are far from over for the Yulo family as Eldrew earned two finals berths in floor and vault.

Carlos, meanwhile, is expectedly tabbed to be one of the strongest competitors once the seniors tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 15.

Eldrew is on deck next as the juniors finals start on Monday, June 12. – Rappler.com