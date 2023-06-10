Eldrew Yulo clinches junior apparatus finals berths in Asian Gymnastics Championships

UP-AND-COMING. Gymnast Eldrew Yulo represents the Philippines in the junior level.

The younger brother of world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, Eldrew earns a pair of finals berths in floor exercise and vault

MANILA, Philippines – Eldrew Yulo advanced to two apparatus finals in the juniors level of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore on Saturday, June 10.

The younger brother of world champion gymnast Carlos, Yulo shone in his pet events as he secured top-eight finishes in the floor exercise and vault to earn a pair of finals berths.

Yulo, 15, placed fourth in vault with an average score of 13.45 points and wound up at sixth in floor exercise with 13.25 points.

The only Filipino competing in the men’s junior division, Yulo finished 15th in the individual all-around final out of 42 entries as he garnered a total of 73.9 points.

He scored 12.15 points in rings (16th), 11.85 points in horizontal bar (23rd), 12.15 points in parallel bars (25th), and 10.9 points in pommel horse (29th).

Japan dominated the competition as Masaharu Tanida (79.9 points) and Rento Noda (79.8 points) bagged the all-around gold and silver, respectively.

Korea’s Moon Geonyoung clinched the all-around bronze with 78.65 points.

Yulo shoots for a place atop the podium as he competes in the floor exercise and vault finals on Monday, June 12.

But first, another Yulo will see action on Sunday, June 11, as 13-year-old Elaiza represents the country together with Haylee Garcia in the women’s junior all-around final and apparatus qualification.

Carlos, meanwhile, will take center stage on Thursday, June 15. – Rappler.com