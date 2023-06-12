Eldrew Yulo vaults way to junior silver in Asian Gymnastics Championships

Eldrew Yulo, the younger brother of world champion gymnast Carlos, narrowly misses out on the gold as his Chinese foe takes the top prize via tiebreaker

MANILA, Philippines – It runs in the blood for Eldrew Yulo.

The younger brother of world champion gymnast Carlos, Eldrew bagged the vault silver in the men’s junior division of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore on Monday, June 12.

Eldrew amassed an average 13.775 points after scoring 13.85 and 13.7 points in his two vaults as he narrowly missed out on the gold, with China’s Wang Chengcheng taking the top prize via tiebreaker.

Wang also garnered a 13.775 average but clinched the gold after earning the highest score for either vaults – a 14.05 grade in his first attempt.

Kazakhstan’s Altynkhan Temirbek snagged bronze with a 13.65 average.

Eldrew also competed in the floor exercise final on Monday, finishing seventh out of the eight finalists after posting 12 points in the event ruled by Japan’s Haruki Fukubayashi (13.7 points).

The 15-year-old Yulo, who is coached by two-time Southeast Asian Games floor exercise champion Reyland Capellan, wound up 15th overall in the individual all-around final out of 42 entries on Friday.

His silver feat came just days before Carlos and the national men’s senior artistic gymnastics team begin their campaign in the continental showdown on Thursday, June 15.

Carlos is expected to contend for golds in the individual all-around, vault, floor exercise, and parallel bars as he shoots for a spot in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where he looks to punch his Paris Olympics ticket.

On Sunday, 13-year-old Elaiza – the youngest of the three Yulos in the Asian championships – bowed out in the women’s junior class together with compatriot Haylee Garcia. – Rappler.com