PH clinches bronze in PWD Chess Olympiad; Bernardo cops gold

IMPRESSIVE. Team Philippines (right) finishes third overall among 26 teams in the PWD Chess Olympiad.

National Master Darry Bernardo captures the country’s lone gold as Team Philippines secures a podium finish in the FIDE Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities in Serbia

MANILA, Philippines – National Master Darry Bernardo squeezed out the vital win as Team Philippines salvaged a draw with India on Saturday, February 4 (Sunday, February 5, Philippine time) and clinched third place in the 1stFIDE Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Belgrade, Serbia.

Bernardo prevailed over Naveen Kumar in 79 moves of a Caro-Kann to emerge the individual gold medalist in board 4 and force the 2-2 tie that enabled the Filipinos to bag the bronze behind unbeaten champion Poland and the physically disabled chess players selection, the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA).

The top-seeded Poles swept their assignments for a perfect 12 points in the event that drew 26 teams from 33 countries. IPCA placed second with 10 points while the Philippines, India, Serbia 1, and Uzbekistan wound up with 8 points each.

When the tiebreaks were applied, Team Philippines, also composed of FIDE Master Sander Severino, NM Henry Roger Lopez, playing coach NM James Infiesto, and Atty. Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza, edged the Indians for third place, leaving the Serbians at fifth and the Uzbeks at sixth.

Severino drew with International Master Kutwal Shassikant on board 1 and so did Lopez with Gangolli Kishan on board 2. Infiesto bowed to Inani Darpan on board 3.

The 21-year-old, partially blind Bernardo wound up with 5 points and a draw, while Severino finished with 4.5 points on three wins and three draws and took the board 1 silver.

“Right now I don’t have anything on my mind. I am just happy. We will just continue doing what we are doing so far,” said Bernardo.

“We do it for flag and country,” said Severino, the 2020 IPCA world online rapid champion.

En route to the podium finish, the Philippines routed Uzbekistan, 3.5-0.5; edged the Czech Republic, 2.5-1.5; dumped Serbia 2, 3.5-0.5; lost to Poland, 1.5-2.5; and drew with Israel, 2-2.

“It’s a blessing,” Infiesto told Rappler. “Imagine we won a gold (Bernardo), a silver (Severino), and a bronze (Team Philippines) in the very first staging of this event.”

National Chess Federation of the Philippines president and chairman Prospero “Butch” Pichay also congratulated the team, saying the team “once again raised the Philippine flag in the world arena of chess.”

Infiesto and his teammates expressed their gratitude to Philippine Sports Commission chairman Dickie Bachmann, commissioner Walter Torres, and Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo for supporting their trip.

Team Philippines will be leaving Belgrade Sunday and will arrive in Manila Monday night.

After a brief rest, they would resume training, according to Infiesto, in preparation for the 2023 ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia in June and the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in October. – Rappler.com