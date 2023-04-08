Alcantara, Chinese partner fall in ITF Singapore finals

FALL SHORT. Francis Casey Alcantara (middle) and Chinese Sun Fajing (second from left) team up for a runner-up finish in Singapore.

Francis Casey Alcantara and partner Sun Fajing fall short of the ITF M15 Singapore crown after bowing to Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands and Justin Barki of Indonesia in the finals

MANILA, Philippines – Francis Casey Alcantara and partner Sun Fajing of China seemingly could not do anything right on Saturday, April 8, in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M15 Singapore.

The tournament second seeds were on the receiving end of a 6-1, 6-1 drubbing from the unseeded tandem of Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands and Justin Barki of Indonesia in the finals of the $15,000 event held at the Kallang Tennis Center.

Alcantara and Sun renewed their partnership this week in Singapore after a spell in 2018 when they won together an ITF doubles title and secured two runner-up finishes.

The pair had been playing in sync the entire week as they prevailed in their first two matches in straight sets and came back from a set down in the semifinals to defeat third seeds Aaron Addison and Ethan Cook of Australia, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.

However, they failed to recreate their magic in the finals as they were totally dominated by the opposing duo who, although not seeded in the competition, was bannered by 2013 Australian Open men’s doubles finalist and former world No. 37 Sijsling.

Alcantara and Sun were broken right in the second game of the opening set and immediately stared at a 0-3 deficit before they managed to put themselves on the scoreboard. Sijsling and Barki then rattled off the next three games to bag the opening set.

Things went from bad to worse for Alcantara and Sun in the second set as they fell behind, 0-4. The most they could muster after was win the fifth game, but that was all Sijsling and Barki afforded them as the Dutch and Indonesian pair pocketed the next two games to clinch the championship.

Alcantara was seeking his second title in the international tour this year after he and Pruchya Isaro of Thailand lifted the men’s doubles championship trophy of the ITF M25 New Delhi last March 18.

The Cagayan de Oro native and former Australian Open juniors doubles champion will resume his pro campaign in Indonesia, where he partners anew with Isaro for three straight ITF tournaments beginning on Tuesday, April 11.

Over in Mexico, Ruben Gonzales and American partner Evan King are through to the semifinals of the ATP Challenger San Luis Open. Seeded first in the $80,000 event, Gonzales and King downed unseeded foes Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei and Rio Noguchi of Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 7 (Saturday, Manila time). – Rappler.com