Francis Casey Alcantara wins 2nd doubles title in 3 weeks

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Francis Casey Alcantara and Japanese partner Hiroki Moriya blasted Thailand’s Maximus Jones and New Zealand’s Finn Reynolds, 6-2, 6-4, on Saturday, June 17, in the finals of the ITF M25 Nakhon Si Thammarat at the Walailak University in Thailand.

Alcantara and Moriya – the second seeds – set the tone early by breaking their fourth-seeded foes in the very first game of the opening set. Another service break in the fifth game allowed the Filipino and Japanese duo to build a comfortable 5-1 lead on the way to the first-set win.

The second set mirrored the opener with Alcantara and Moriya again breaking Jones and Reynolds in the first game at love.

Alcantara and Moriya were consistently steady the entire match that they did not face break point until the eighth game of the second set. They managed to save two break points and still held serve to go up 5-3.

Not even the home crowd could help the 18-year-old Jones and his Kiwi partner tie the match as Alcantara and Moriya prevented a super tiebreak.

This is the second title as a pair for Alcantara and Moriya this month after emerging as champions of the ITF M25 Jakarta last June 3. They followed it up with a quarterfinal finish last week in another ITF M25 event in Indonesia.

“I feel really good playing with Hiroki because he’s super loose,” Alcantara said about his partnership with Moriya. “We’ve known each other since juniors so we were just having fun out there.”

Alcantara has recently risen to 275th in the ATP men’s doubles world rankings, just a few rungs lower than his career-high of 257th which he achieved in December 2018. – Rappler.com