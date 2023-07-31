Zamboanga del Sur high jumper nails 1st gold in Palarong Pambansa

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLD. Giethyl Daze Lubguban (left) tops the elementary girls' high jump event of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa.

Giethyl Daze Lubguban, 12, delivers for Zamboanga Peninsula as she rules the elementary girls' high jump for the first gold medal of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga del Sur high jumper Giethyl Daze Lubguban sparkled on Monday, July 31, as she bagged the first gold medal in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa.

The Grade 6 student from Upper Panikian Integrated School delivered for Region 9 by ruling the elementary girls’ high jump at the PhilSports Athletics Stadium with a leap of 1.40 meters.

Lubguban, 12, bested Brieyanna Nichole Camacho of Central Luzon, who settled for silver with 1.37m.

Shanelle Jane Felomino of Western Visayas, Shanelle Dulay of Central Luzon, and Zaharrah Venice Panit of Davao Region all recorded 1.31m to share the bronze.

An emotional Lubguban said she dedicated her triumph to her family, especially her father, who is away in Taiwan working in a steel factory.

“I’m happy because I want to win the gold so they’ll be proud of me,” said Lubguban in Filipino while wiping away tears.

Heavy rain brought by Typhoon Falcon halted play as Lubguban and the rest of the field tried to keep their bodies warm amid the cold weather.

“I felt chilly,” said Lubguban.

But Lubguban powered through and set the pace by hurdling 1.40m before she formally clinched the crown when Camacho failed to clear the height.

In secondary boys’ pole vault, National Capital Region nailed a 1-2 finish courtesy of Sean Harry Narag and Mejen Sumbongan of UST High School.

Narag and Sumbongan – mentored by Emerson Obiena, the father of Asian pole vault record holder EJ – both set personal-best marks of 3.90m and 3.80m to capture gold and silver, respectively.

Central Visayas’ Eumar Mamogay leapt past 3.30m for the bronze. – Rappler.com