Filipina gymnast Jasmine Ramilo wins clubs bronze in junior Asian Championships

Teen gymnast Jasmine Ramilo saves her best for last, winning the Philippines' only medal in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships off a bronze finish in the clubs event

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina gymnast Jasmine Althea Ramilo saved her best performance for last, winning bronze in the clubs final of the 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Saturday, June 3 – the fourth and final day of the competition.

Performing last in an eight-woman field comprising the best young gymnasts in Asia, Ramilo dazzled the home crowd with a perfect performance and snuck to the podium with 27.30 points, dislodging Kyrgyzstan’s Saiana Sarynzhieva (26.65) for third place.

Much like the seniors division of the continental meet, Uzbekistan also exerted its dominance in the juniors ranks, as Lola Djuraeva copped gold with 31.05 points. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Aiym Meirzhanova settled for silver with 29.15 points.

Born and raised in Rome, Italy to Filipino immigrants, Ramilo is ecstatic that in her first visit to the Philippines, she was able to represent the country well and immediately win a medal – the Philippines’ only podium finish in the four-day event.

“I was really happy, obviously, and I’m very honored to represent the Philippines,” said the 15-year-old pride of Santa Catalina, Ilocos Sur. “I was anxious because I was the last to go, but [thankfully, I won.]”

Ramilo then competed in the ribbon final immediately after the clubs round and placed fifth out of eight with 24.95 points.

Coached by Italian mentor Claudia Mancinelli, Ramilo will now take her time to celebrate her win before returning to train and compete in Italy.

Meanwhile, Breanna Labadan returned for an encore in the seniors division ball event final, unfortunately settling for last among eight other standouts with 28.75 points.

The 16-year-old, however, is already assured of her second career World Championships stint in Valencia, Spain in August after placing sixth overall in the four-apparatus, all-around qualification round, where she also emerged as the best Southeast Asian performer.

Other Filipina gymnasts who competed in the event were former SEA Games gold medalist Daniela dela Pisa and Trisha Montifalcon. – Rappler.com