Sangiao, Loman impress in ONE Championship debut

Jhanlo Sangiao and Stephen Loman put up impressive finishes in their respective debut as other Team Lakay stars fall in ONE: Winter Warriors II

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a tale of two halves for Team Lakay as its two debutants put up impressive finishes while two others came up short in ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II on Friday, December 17 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“The Machine” Jhanlo Mark Sangiao had a rousing debut and opened the night for the Benguet-based stable with a Round 1 submission victory against Indonesian veteran Paul “The Great King” Lumihi (7-6).

What a DEBUT 🤩 Jhanlo Sangiao submits Paul Lumihi in the FIRST ROUND via rear-naked choke! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors2 | How To Watch: https://t.co/TP1EQ96v6z pic.twitter.com/Ifb8DSNvYK — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 17, 2021

Jhanlo, the son of Team Lakay mentor Mark Sangiao, looked comfortable inside the cage and immediately pounded Lumihi with heavy combinations before taking the fight to the ground.

The 19-year-old Filipino fighter then quickly took over with his grappling skills and finished the opening bout with a slick rear-naked choke.

“This is my dream since I was a kid,” Sangiao said after the fight.

Meanwhile, Stephen “The Sniper” Loman (15-2) introduced himself to the world in spectacular fashion as he edged No. 3 bantamweight fighter Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev (20-6) with a vicious round 1 knockout.

The headhunting paid off for Loman, who caught Saadulaev with a couple of short punches early before connecting another powerful left hand that rattled the submission artist.

Saadulaev, though, tried to match Loman’s intensity with his strikes and even managed to tag the Filipino with own his left hand. But Loman’s well-timed left overhand punch shut the lights out for the Russian veteran with less than a minute left in the opening round.

“Very happy I got the knockout win,” Loman said. “I prepared a lot for this fight. I did my best and it paid off.”

Loman was originally scheduled to make his debut against the hard-hitter John Lineker back in April but was forced to sit out due to COVID-19.

Kingad, Belingon fall short against contenders

Team Lakay could not end the night on a high note as headliners Danny Kingad and Kevin Belingon dropped their respective bouts.

The No. 2 flyweight contender Kingad (14-3) got completely outclassed on the ground and absorbed a decision loss against the fourth-ranked Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov (25-2).

Akhmetov did not waste any time and immediately took the fight to the ground where he controlled Kingad from start to finish.

More of the same happened in the second round as Akhmetov continued to dominate the match with his wrestling. Kingad, though, momentarily took control in the third round and even tagged the Kazakh with his right hand.

But Akhmetov wisely capitalized on the clinch and caught Kingad’s knee to bring the fight back to the floor with a minute left on the clock.

This was Kingad’s first bout since January 2020. His last bout ended with a decision win against Wei Xie. Akhmetov, on the other hand, won his last four fights.

Meanwhile, the slump continues for former world champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon (20-9) as he folded in the second round against Korean fighter Kwon Won Il (10-3).

Kwon Won Il FOLDS Kevin Belingon with a picture-perfect liver shot to score the TKO! 🔪 🥩 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors2 | How To Watch: https://t.co/TP1EQ96v6z pic.twitter.com/TK4xWrSv7P — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 17, 2021

Belingon engaged in a close opening round and answered the pressure from Kwon with his flurry of punches and takedown attempts. The 34-year-old veteran absorbed the flying knee from Kwon before landing a solid overhand right.

Both fighters came out swinging in the first five minutes but Kwon came out as the fresher fighter in the second round compared to the gassed Belingon.

The former champ continued to move forward to close the gap against the taller Kwon, but the Korean found a small window and punished Belingon with a nasty body shot that ended the night for the veteran.

With his loss, Belingon now dropped his last four fights, which includes his back-to-back loss against reigning champion Bibiano Morales.

ONE: Winter Warrions II Full Card

Main Card

Flyweight: Kairat Akhmetov (KZH) def. DANNY KINGAD (PHI) via UD

via UD Bantamweight: Kwon Won Il (KOR) def. KEVIN BELINGON (PHI) via Rd.2 KO (0:52)

via Rd.2 KO (0:52) Catchweight (95KG): Vitaly Bigdash (RUS) def. Fan Rong (CHN) via Rd.3 submission (0:41, guillotine choke)

Welterweight: Murad Ramazanov (RUS) def. Zebaztian Kadestam (SWD) via UD

Bantamweight: STEPHEN LOMAN (PHI) def. Yusup Saadulaev (RUS) via Rd.1 TKO (4:09)

def. Yusup Saadulaev (RUS) via Rd.1 TKO (4:09) Bantamweight: JHANLO MARK SANGIAO (PHI) def. Paul Lumihi (INA) via Rd.1 submission (1:41, RNC)

Lead Card

Lightweight Kickboxing: Arian Sadikovic (GER) def. Mustapha Haida (ITA) via UD

Bantamweight: Fabricio Andrade (BRA) def. Li Kai Wen (CHN) via Rd.1 TKO (4:41)

Catchweight (57.85KG) Muay Thai: Joseph Lasiri (ITA) def. Asahi Shinagawa (JPN) via Rd.1 knockout (2:05)

– Rappler.com