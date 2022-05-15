Double gold for Kim Mangrobang as PH tops women’s duathlon

TWO IN ONE. Kim Mangrobang bags her second gold medal in the Vietnam SEA Games.

Kim Mangrobang rules the women's duathlon a day after capturing her third straight SEA Games gold medal in women's triathlon

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Mangrobang earned the distinction as the Philippines’ first multiple gold winner in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday, May 15.

The 30-year-old veteran ruled the women’s duathlon with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 12 seconds at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, a day after capturing her third straight SEA Games gold medal in women’s triathlon.

Her victory made it back-to-back gold medals for the Philippines in women’s duathlon, an event Monica Torres topped in the 2019 SEA Games.

Mangrobang, who has now won five golds and one silver throughout her SEA Games career, edged her closest pursuers in the run-bike-run race by over a minute as Malaysians Tahira Najmunisaa Muhammad Zaid (2:14.22) and Zahra Putri Bulan Aprillia (2:14.49) rounded out the podium finishers. – Rappler.com