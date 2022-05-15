Sports
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 13, 2022 3:18 PM

98.35%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
SEA Games

Double gold for Kim Mangrobang as PH tops women’s duathlon

Delfin Dioquino
Double gold for Kim Mangrobang as PH tops women’s duathlon

TWO IN ONE. Kim Mangrobang bags her second gold medal in the Vietnam SEA Games.

File photo Josh Albelda/Rappler

Kim Mangrobang rules the women's duathlon a day after capturing her third straight SEA Games gold medal in women's triathlon

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Mangrobang earned the distinction as the Philippines’ first multiple gold winner in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday, May 15.

The 30-year-old veteran ruled the women’s duathlon with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 12 seconds at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, a day after capturing her third straight SEA Games gold medal in women’s triathlon.

Must Read

PH sweeps SEA Games triathlon golds as Mangrobang, Casares rule

PH sweeps SEA Games triathlon golds as Mangrobang, Casares rule

Her victory made it back-to-back gold medals for the Philippines in women’s duathlon, an event Monica Torres topped in the 2019 SEA Games.

Mangrobang, who has now won five golds and one silver throughout her SEA Games career, edged her closest pursuers in the run-bike-run race by over a minute as Malaysians Tahira Najmunisaa Muhammad Zaid (2:14.22) and Zahra Putri Bulan Aprillia (2:14.49) rounded out the podium finishers. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

SEA Games

Filipino athletes