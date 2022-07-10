Lyceum, San Sebastian off to sizzling start in Collegiate Center for Esports

TEAM TO BEAT. Lyceum topples St Benilde for a dominant start in the Collegiate Center for Esports.

Lyceum and San Sebastian sweep their opening-week assignments to share the lead in the Collegiate Center for Esports

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum flexed its might in the opening week of the Collegiate Center for Esports Season 1 after sweeping its first three Mobile Legends matches to gain a share of the lead.

The Pirates earned wins over Mapua, St. Benilde, and Arellano as they posted a 3-0 record, forging a tie at the top spot with fellow unbeaten squad San Sebastian.

Gold laner Remarch Eusebio and jungler Mark Kenneth delos Reyes took charge for Lyceum in its fiery start.

Delos Reyes posted a flawless line of 5 kills and 3 assists against 0 deaths on Balmond to claim the MVP honors in the Pirates’ swift 13-minute win over the Cardinals.

Eusebio then led the way in dominant victories over the Chiefs and Blazers as he got named MVP in both games.

Using Beatrix, Eusebio posted 6 kills and 6 assists against 1 death versus Arellano and churned out 7 kills and 6 assists against 0 deaths versus St. Benilde, this time utilizing Claude.

Meanwhile, gold laner Jorenz Louie Denosta shone the brightest for the Stags in their sweep of Perpetual, Letran, and Jose Rizal University.

Denosta highlighted his impressive play with 8 kills and 6 assists against 1 death on Lunox against the Knights.

Arellano, St. Benilde, San Beda, and Emilio Aguinaldo College are tied at second place with identical 2-1 records in the 10-team tournament backed by the Commission on Higher Education.

Mapua, Letran, and Perpetual all finished the opening week with no wins. – Rappler.com