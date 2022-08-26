Obiena bags bronze in Lausanne Diamond League, Duplantis dominates anew

Pole vault star EJ Obiena bags yet another medal at the international circuit while prodigious Olympic champion Armand Duplantis soars above the competition anew in the Switzerland meet

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena continued his torrid run for the year in the international pole vault scene as he bagged the bronze medal in the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on Thursday, August 25 (Friday, August 26, Manila time).

The 26-year-old Olympian cleared the 5.80-meter mark on his second attempt, and while eventual silver medalist Chris Nielsen also only reached the same height, the American did it in his first go, which bagged him second place.

Meanwhile, Swedish superstar and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis effortlessly clinched the gold with a one-try 5.90m clearance, and decided to set the 6.10m meet record on the way out as well.

Nielsen, Obiena, and eventual fourth-placer Sondre Guttormsen of Norway still tried to catch up, but all tripped on the 5.90m mark to give Duplantis the easy gold.

Obiena, however, has already shown to be better than his limits in Lausanne as he currently holds a personal and Asian best of 5.94 meters – a mark he reached despite battling lingering COVID-19 symptoms at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA last July 24.

The 2024 Paris Olympics hopeful is currently No. 3 in the world rankings, just behind Duplantis and No. 2 Nielsen. – Rappler.com