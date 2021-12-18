Weaker team? Onic drubs BTK to reach M3 World Championships grand finals

Onic Philippines makes quick work of North American side BloodThirstyKings to become the first team to advance to the grand finals of the M3 World Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Onic Philippines sent North American squad BloodThirstyKings crashing back to earth to claim its place in the grand finals of the Mobile Legends M3 World Championships in Singapore on Saturday, December 18.

The only team to beat Filipino powerhouse Blacklist International in the tournament, BTK was given a dose of reality as Onic coasted to a 3-0 sweep in their best-of-five upper bracket finals and stayed undefeated in the playoffs.

Prior to the match, BTK star Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun described Onic as the “weaker” team compared to Blacklist and claimed his side had a “pretty good” chance of advancing to the championship round.

Onic, though, proved otherwise as it avenged its fellow Filipino team with three swift wins over the North American crew, ending the first two games in under 20 minutes.

It look Onic longer to dispatch BTK in the Game 3, but the Filipinos powered through behind Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera (Yu Zhong), who chalked up a perfect line of 3 kills and 7 assists against 0 deaths.

Mark “Markyyy” Capacio (Nathan) delivered 3 kills and 5 assists against 1 death for Onic, while Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol (Hayabusa) tallied 4 kills and 3 assists against 3 deaths in the 22-minute victory.

“The opponent was underestimating us, belittling us. But in the world championships, no one should be underestimated,” said Onic veteran Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy in English.

MobaZane (Roger) floundered in Game 3 with no kills and recorded more deaths (5) than assists (3).

With the sweep, Onic is guaranteed to take home at least $120,000 (around P6 million) as it awaits its foe for the championship.

Meanwhile, BTK has been relegated to the lower bracket finals, where it will face the winner between Blacklist and Singaporean squad EVOS SG later on Saturday. – Rappler.com