Onic joins Blacklist in upper bracket of M3 World Championships

Onic Philippines bounces back from a monumental collapse against Onic Esports with wins over Todak and Vivo Keyd to seize the top spot in its group in the M3 World Championships

Onic Philippines joined fellow Filipino team Blacklist International in the upper bracket playoffs of the Mobile Legends M3 World Championships in Singapore after topping its group on Tuesday, December 7.

Dropping its tournament opener against Indonesia’s Esports, Onic Philippines bounced back with victories over Malaysia’s Today and Brazil’s Vivo Keyd as it seized the top spot in Group B with a 2-1 record.

Onic Philippines ended the day with a 9-1 mauling of Vivo Keyd, with the Filipino crew making quick work of the Brazilian team in only 12 minutes.

Mark Christian “Markyyyyy” Etcobañez (Popol and Kupa) showed the way for Onic Philippines with 4 kills and 2 assists against 0 deaths, while Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol (Aamon) delivered 3 kills and 2 assists against 0 deaths.

Going for objectives instead of kills, Onic Philippines choked Vivo Keyd in economy and map control, ending the game with a 9-1 turrets destroyed difference and a 9,000 gold advantage.

Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy (Rafaela), Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales (Pharsa), and Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera (Dlarskie) also made their presence felt for Onic Philippines with a combined 3 kills and 23 assists.

It could have been a perfect day for Onic Philippines if not for its colossal meltdown against Onic Esports, whose only win of the group stage came at the expense of the Filipino side.

Comfortably ahead in kills and gold earned, Onic Philippines crumbled at the 19th minute as Onic Esports completed a four-man kill, with Markyyyyy (Lylia) unable to defend their base turret by his lonesome.

Todak also advanced to the upper bracket with a 2-1 record, while Onic Esports and Vivo Keyd will fight for their tournament lives in the lower bracket after compiling identical 1-2 slates.

Blacklist and Onic Philippines take a well-deserved break before they plunge back to action in the playoffs, which start on Saturday, December 11. – Rappler.com