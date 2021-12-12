Onic drubs RSG SG, through to M3 World Championships upper bracket semis

STAR PLAYER. Kairi (middle) stars as Onic Philippines completes its sweep of RSG SG.

Onic Philippines moves up in the upper bracket of the Mobile Legends M3 World Championship with a 3-0 thrashing of Singaporean squad RSG SG

MANILA, Philippines – Onic Philippines made quick work of hometown team RSG SG to barge into the upper bracket semifinals of the M3 Mobile Legends World Championships in Singapore on Sunday, December 12.

While fellow Filipino squad Blacklist International got relegated to the lower bracket following a shock loss to North American crew BloodThirstyKings, Onic advanced further in the upper bracket after drubbing RSG, 3-0, in their best-of-five series.

RSG SG appeared on its way to avoiding a sweep with a sizable 19-10 kill lead late in Game 3, but Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol (Nathan) completed a maniac – four kills in succession – as Onic wiped out the Singapore team en route to a 22-minute finish.

Kairi starred in the series-clinching Game 3 with 8 kills and 6 assists against 5 deaths, while Mark Christian “Markyyyyy” Etcobañez (Lylia) contributed 2 kills and 10 assists against 3 deaths.

Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera also shone for Onic in the series, particularly in Games 1 and 2, as he disrupted RSG SG with his unkillable Uranus while his teammates pursued objectives.

Dlarskie tallied kill-death-assist lines of 1/1/4 in Game 1 and 1/1/2 in Game 2.

Onic will face either Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi or Malaysia’s Todak on Wednesday, December 15, with the winner advancing to the upper bracket finals, a series win away from the grand finals.

Blacklist, on the other hand, fights for its tournament life against the winner between Indonesia’s Onic Esports and Malaysia’s Team SMG on Tuesday, December 14. – Rappler.com