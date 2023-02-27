Antique’s Larry Apolinario dominates 2023 PH National Trail Running Championships

Apolinario bested trail running stars across the country, finishing two minutes ahead of Davao del Sur's Arnie Macaneras

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE, Philippines – Elite trail runners across the Philippines gathered in Bontoc, Mountain Province, on Sunday, February 26, for the first edition of the Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) National Championships.

Apolinario emerged as the 2023 Philtra national trail running champion after finishing the grueling trail marathon course that features more than 3,000 meters of elevation gain in 5:47:09.

The 26-year-old Antique native dominated the all-star roster where a team of runners would be chosen to represent the country at the World Mountain Running Championships to be held on June 6-10, 2023, in Innsbruck-Stubai, Austria.

2022 Asia Trail Master champion Arnie Macaneras gave Apolinario a run for his money, trailing the eventual champion by only two minutes with a time of 5:49:48 and finishing as the first runner-up. Jayson Zonio of Rizal completed the male podium with a time of 6:10:48.

On the distaff side, rising trail running star Elizabeth Dangdang emerged as the female champion after finishing in 7:30:00.

Aggy Sabanel-Marte placed second with a time of 8:07:03, while 2022 Cordillera Mountain Ultra champion Cecille Wael completed the women’s podium in 8:26:22.

Among the short distance athletes who ran 25 kilometers, Randolf Gonzales finished first in 3:36:43, followed by Davao’s Romnick Tongkaling in 3:38:43. Bukidnon’s Godwin Mirar placed second runner-up in 3:41:09.

Itogon runner Gretchen Felipe bagged first place for short distance in 4:49:55. Ten minutes behind her was South Cotabato’s Angelie Cabalo, followed by road marathon queen and national coach Christabel Martes.

The event also determines the athletes who will join the National Development Team for trail running under Philtra. – Rappler.com