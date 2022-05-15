Carlos Yulo, Kim Mangrobang star in PH SEA Games 8-gold medal haul for 2nd place

PROVEN SUPERSTAR. Carlos Yulo leads a SEA Games gold medal rush for the Philippines with two titles in floor exercise and still rings

The Philippines earns eight more gold medals to rise to second place at the Hanoi SEA Games, highlighted by a double-gold day from Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo stayed true to his reputation as a gymnastics superstar after leading with a double gold medal day in the Philippines’ eight-gold haul on Sunday, May 15, to bring its SEA Games total to 20 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Although Thailand also finished with 20 golds for the day, the Philippines moved to second place overall by totaling 22 silver medals to edge Thailand’s 20, and 39 bronzes to move ahead of their 37.

Host country Vietnam, meanwhile, has made this year’s overall championship race a virtual runners-up contest after running away with 58 golds, 41 silvers, and 41 bronzes so far.

Yulo, the 22-year-old Olympian, started with a golden cruise in his floor exercise pet event. Although he stumbled with a disappointing sixth-place finish in pommel horse, Yulo bounced back hard by sneaking ahead to his second gold for the day – his third overall in Hanoi – in the still rings event to cap off a productive day.

He is joined in the winners’ circle by veteran triathlete Kim Mangrobang, who got her second Hanoi gold early on in the day in women’s duathlon shortly after ruling the triathlon.

Agatha Wong – after falling short in a SEA Games gold three-peat attempt in women’s taijiquan a day prior – successfully bounced back in her women’s taijijian title defense to start the country’s gold rush for the day. Fellow martial artist Arnel Mandal likewise struck gold after sweeping Indonesia in the men’s sanda 56kg category.

Moving back to gymnastics, Fil-Am Aleah Finnegan kept her winning run going with her second career SEA Games gold in the women’s vault event, one day after topping the team competition. Meanwhile, her fellow Fil-Am William Morrison was also on point in shot put, where he threw a gold-winning 18.14-meter throw to best his Thai and Malaysian competitors.

The athletics team also came up with a silver courtesy of Janry Ubas who leapt 7.73 meters in the men’s long jump after Morrison and flag bearer EJ Obiena copped gold.

Finally, the tandem of Stephanie de Leon and Michael Angelo Marquez ended the day with a breakthrough gold in Latin dance for the Filipino dancesport delegation. – Rappler.com