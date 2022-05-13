Saclag, Iniong nail kickboxing golds in SEA Games, Escarpe reigns in kurash

STILL CHAMP. Jean Claude Saclag defends his SEA Games gold medal in kickboxing.

The Philippines raises its gold tally to five courtesy of Jean Claude Saclag and Gina Iniong (kickboxing), Jack Escarpe (kurash), and Carlos Yulo (gymnastics)

MANILA, Philippines – Kickboxers Jean Claude Saclag and Gina Iniong saved the best for last after winning the Philippines two more gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam just before Friday, May 13, ended.

Fighting late on Friday, Saclag and Iniong made sure the long wait for their match results was worth it as they padded the Philippines’ gold tally to five.

Saclag ruled the men’s 63.6kg low kick by beating Chaleamlap Santidongsakun of Thailand to defend the gold medal he won in the 2019 SEA Games.

Iniong also toppled a Thai foe, defeating Waraporn Jaiteang in the finale of the women’s 60kg low kick.

Just like Saclag, Iniong is now a two-time SEA Games champion as she reigned in the women’s 55kg kick light when the sport debuted in the biennial meet three years ago.

The rest of the national kickboxing team delivered a bunch of medals as Zephania Ngaya, Gretel de Paz, Renalyn Dacquel, and Claudine Veloso all pocketed silvers earlier in the day.

Kurash also contributed to the Philippines’ gold haul, with Jack Escarpe topping the men’s -73kg division.

Escarpe is the first Filipino to win gold in this edition of the SEA Games from kurash, which has since churned out three silvers and four bronzes.

As expected, Olympian Carlos Yulo retained his all-around gold in men’s artistic gymnastics following an impressive showing that saw him best home bet Le Thanh Tung for the top prize.

Yulo also powered the Philippines to a silver in the team all-around event as he linked up with Jan Gwynn Timbang, Juancho Miguel Besana Eserio, John Ivan Cruz, Justine Ace de Leon, and John Matthew Vergara.

Wushu standout Jones Inso bagged the Philippines’ other silver medal of the day in the men’s taolu taijiquan.

Rowing supplied a triumvirate of bronze medals in the men’s lightweight coxless four, women’s lightweight quadruple sculls, and men’s lightweight quadruple sculls.

Edgar Ilas, Roque Abala Jr, Zuriel Sumintac, and Joachim de Jesus composed the men’s lightweight coxless four team, while Joanie Delgaco, Kharl Julianne Sha, Feiza Lenton, and Alyssa Go formed the women’s lightweight quadruples sculls squad.

Athens Greece Tolentino, Van Adrian Maxilom, Christian Joseph Jasmin, and Emmanuel Joseph Obaña made up the men’s lightweight quadruple sculls crew.

Bianca Estrella added another bronze in the women’s kurash -70kg class. – Rappler.com