Amit, Chua lift PH to semis of Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship

DEADLY DUO. Rubilen Amit (right) and Johann Chua comes through for Team Philippines.

Team Philippines topples Poland to reach the semifinals of the Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship in Austria

MANILA, Philippines – The trio of Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado, and Johann Chua advanced to the semifinals of the Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship in Austria with 3-1 win over Poland on Friday, September 9.

Chua and Amit came through as the Philippines remained unbeaten in the 24-team tournament to arrange a semifinals date with Germany.

Amit gave the Philippines a 1-0 lead after a 4-1 win over Oliwia Zalewska before Germany leveled the race-to-three series thanks to a 4-2 victory by Wojciech Szewczyk over Biado.

But it did not take long for the Filipinos to regain the upper hand as Amit and Chua connived for a 4-0 shutout of Zalewska and Tomasz Kaplan in the mixed doubles.

Chua then wrapped up the win for the Philippines with a 4-0 thrashing of Szewczyk.

The Philippines has been stellar in the event as it handily beat Switzerland in its opening-round assignment, 3-1, and survived Great Britain in a neck-and-neck clash that went into a shootout, 3-2, to reach the quarterfinals.

Standing in the Filipinos’ way are the Germans, who stayed alive in the losers’ bracket and fashioned out a 3-1 quarterfinals win over Spain.

Great Britain and Chinese Taipei face off in the other semifinals pairing.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled on Sunday. – Rappler.com