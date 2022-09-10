Sports
Billiards

Amit, Chua lift PH to semis of Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship

Delfin Dioquino
Amit, Chua lift PH to semis of Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship

DEADLY DUO. Rubilen Amit (right) and Johann Chua comes through for Team Philippines.

Predator Pro Billiard Series Facebook page

Team Philippines topples Poland to reach the semifinals of the Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship in Austria

MANILA, Philippines – The trio of Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado, and Johann Chua advanced to the semifinals of the Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship in Austria with 3-1 win over Poland on Friday, September 9.

Chua and Amit came through as the Philippines remained unbeaten in the 24-team tournament to arrange a semifinals date with Germany.

Amit gave the Philippines a 1-0 lead after a 4-1 win over Oliwia Zalewska before Germany leveled the race-to-three series thanks to a 4-2 victory by Wojciech Szewczyk over Biado.

But it did not take long for the Filipinos to regain the upper hand as Amit and Chua connived for a 4-0 shutout of Zalewska and Tomasz Kaplan in the mixed doubles.

Chua then wrapped up the win for the Philippines with a 4-0 thrashing of Szewczyk.

The Philippines has been stellar in the event as it handily beat Switzerland in its opening-round assignment, 3-1, and survived Great Britain in a neck-and-neck clash that went into a shootout, 3-2, to reach the quarterfinals.

Standing in the Filipinos’ way are the Germans, who stayed alive in the losers’ bracket and fashioned out a 3-1 quarterfinals win over Spain.

Great Britain and Chinese Taipei face off in the other semifinals pairing.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled on Sunday. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.

Billiards

Filipino athletes

Philippine sports

pool players