PH finishes 17th overall in Asian Games, nets best ranking in nearly 3 decades

WINNERS ONLY. Gold medalists (from top, clockwise) EJ Obiena, Justin Brownlee, Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez spearhead the Philippines' Asian Games' campaign.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines notched its best Asian Games ranking in nearly three decades after finishing 17th overall at the end of the continental showpiece in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday, October 8.

Reaching its modest goal, Team Philippines matched its four-gold loot in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia, and clinched two silvers and 12 bronzes to conclude the two-week tiff with 18 medals.

While the Philippines came up with a fewer tally compared to its 21-medal haul in 2018, it still managed to net its highest ranking since it placed 14th overall in 1994 in Hiroshima, Japan.

EJ Obiena broke the golden ice for the country following a record-breaking performance in men’s pole vault, while Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez reinvigorated the Philippines’ bid with a pair of women’s jiu-jitsu mints.

Gilas Pilipinas delivered the Philippines’ last medal of the Asian Games as it captured the men’s basketball crown for the first time since 1962.

The Philippines edged Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia for the 17th spot in the medal standings.

Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia also captured four golds and two silvers each, but they settled for 18th and 19th place with just nine and four bronzes, respectively.

Host China claimed the overall championship for the 11th straight edition on the back of 201 golds – its most in Asian Games history – on top of 111 silvers and 71 bronzes.

Japan finished second for back-to-back Asian Games with 52 golds, 67 silvers, and 69 bronzes, while South Korea placed third with 42 golds, 59 silvers, and 89 bronzes.

Thailand emerged as the best Southeast Asian nation at eighth with 12 golds, 14 silvers, and 32 bronzes followed by Indonesia (7-11-18), Malaysia (6-8-18), and the Philippines.

Vietnam, the reigning two-time overall champion in the Southeast Asian Games, wound up at 21st with three golds, five silvers, and 19 bronzes.

It could have easily been five golds for the Philippines courtesy of boxer Eumir Marcial if not for his contentious defeat to home bet Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke of China in their men’s 80kg final.

Marcial lost via unanimous decision and settled for silver, although he still accomplished his mission of qualifying for the Paris Olympics next year.

The Philippines’ other silver came from Arnel Mandal (men’s sanda 56kg).

Wushu also contributed three bronzes behind Jones Inso (men’s taijiquan and taijijian), Gideon Fred Padua (men’s sanda 60kg), and Clemente Tabugara (men’s sanda 65kg).

Alex Eala supplied a pair of bronzes as she ended the Philippines’ medal drought in Asian Games tennis since 2006, copping the first in the women’s singles and the second in the mixed doubles with Francis Casey Alcantara.

Weightlifter Elreen Ando (women’s 64kg), taekwondo jin Patrick King Perez (men’s individual poomsae), jiu-jitsu standout Kaila Napolis (women’s 52kg), karateka Sakura Alforte (women’s kata) and cyclist Patrick Coo (men’s BMX race) also won bronzes.

The sepak takraw quintet of Rheyjey Ortouste, Jason Huerte, Ronsited Gabayeron, Jom Lerry Rafael, and Mark Joseph Gonzales bagged bronze in men’s regu, while the same squad seized another bronze in men’s quadrant together with Vince Torno. – Rappler.com