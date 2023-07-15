Robyn Brown hurdles way to gold as PH breaks through in Asian Athletics meet

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Robyn Brown becomes the first Filipina to win gold in the Asian Athletics Championships in over a decade as she tops the women's 400m hurdles

MANILA, Philippines – Robyn Brown struck gold in the women’s 400m hurdles as the Philippines broke through in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 15, after going empty-handed in the first three days.

Brown stamped her class at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, clocking 57.50 seconds for the Philippines’ first medal in this edition of the continental tiff and besting Japan’s Eri Utsunomiya and Ami Yamamoto.

Utsunomiya (57.73) and Yamamoto (57.80) bagged silver and bronze, respectively.

Brown became the first Filipina to win gold in the Asian championships in over a decade since Marestella Torres-Sunang reigned in the women’s long jump in 2009 in Guangzhou, China.

It was a fitting birthday gift for Brown, who will turn 29 less than two weeks from now on July 27.

Brown, though, still has a lot of catching up to do if she wants to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as she needs to hit the entry standard of 54.85 seconds.

Meanwhile, Eric Cray failed to recapture his men’s 400m hurdles throne after finishing sixth in the final.

Cray, the 2017 champion, recorded 49.76 seconds in the race where Qatar’s Bassem Hemeida (48.64), Japan’s Yusaku Kodama (48.96), and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (49.09) completed the podium.

After winding up at sixth place in the women’s 100m, Kristina Knott will get another crack at a medal as she reached the final of the women’s 200m.

Knott, a women’s 200m titlist in the Southeast Asian Games, posted a season-best time of 23.54 to advance to the final set on Sunday along with seven other sprinters.

Umajesty Williams, Michael Carlo del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, and Joyme Sequita will also contend for a podium spot on Sunday as they barged into the men’s 4x400m relay final.

The quartet that ruled the same event in the previous SEA Games placed third overall in the qualification with a time of 3:07.40.

Del Prado, Ramirez, Maureen Schrijvers, and Jessel Lumapas came in at sixth in the mixed 4x400m relay final with a time of 3:22.53, while Janry Ubas finished seventh in the men’s long jump final after surpassing 7.98 meters.

Bernalyn Bejoy, on the other hand, bowed out early in the women’s 800m.

With a day left before the Asian championships wraps up, the Philippines hopes to add to its medal tally as world No. 3 EJ Obiena eyes a second straight title in the men’s long jump on Sunday.

Obiena is the first and only Asian to break the six-meter barrier. – Rappler.com