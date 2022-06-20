RSG PH thwarts RRQ to claim Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup

KINGS OF SEA. RSG Philippines proves it is not just the best team in the country, but in the entire Southeast Asia region.

RSG Philippines deals Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi sweet payback to become the third Filipino team to reign in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ domination on the international Mobile Legends scene continues.

RSG Philippines ruled the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup after it exacted revenge on RRQ Hoshi with a 4-0 sweep in a best-of-seven finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, June 19.

Dropped to the lower bracket by the same Indonesian squad, RSG dealt RRQ sweet payback to become the third Filipino team to reign in the regional tournament.

Aether Main first achieved the feat in 2018 before Execration topped the competition in 2021.

RSG banked on flawless performances from Eman “Emann” Sangco, Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto, and Arvie “Aqua” Antonio in Game 4 to make quick work of RRQ.

Emann (Clint) tallied 4 kills and 8 assists against 0 deaths, Demonkite (Karina) recorded 3 kills and 7 assists against 0 deaths, while Aqua (Yve) put up 3 kills and 7 assists against 0 deaths in the series clincher.

But their swift victory in Game 4, which lasted under 17 minutes, would not have been possible if not for a well-timed set from Dylan “Light” Catipon (Khufra), who churned out 11 assists against 1 death.

Light caught RRQ stars Alberttt (Lance) and Vyn (Ruby) with a Tyrant’s Revenge-Tyrant’s Rage combo at the 16th minute and paved the way for a three-man kill.

Chalking up 2 kills and 5 assists against 1 death for RSG, Finals MVP Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo (Esmeralda) then eliminated Skylar (Beatrix) before Aqua took out Clayyy (Xavier) for the wipeout.

RSG took home the lion’s share of the $300,000 prize pool.

This is the second time in a month that the Philippines bested Indonesia in a Mobile Legends tiff.

Last May 20, Sibol – the Philippines’ esports national team – thwarted an Indonesia side that featured Alberttt and Vyn for the Mobile Legends gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

Another Filipino crew completed the podium as Omega Esports settled for third place after falling to RSG in the lower bracket finals. – Rappler.com