PH pool star Rubilen Amit retains SEA Games gold in 9-ball

CONSISTENT. Rubilen Amit has won a medal in all her SEA Games appearances since she started representing the Philippines in 2005.

Rubilen Amit captures the Philippines' first billiards gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – Rubilen Amit bagged the Philippines’ first billiards gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as she retained her title in the women’s nine-ball singles on Tuesday, May 17.

The Filipina pool star cruised past Singaporean Jessica Tan in a dominant 7-2 finals win to hike her SEA Games gold tally to eight.

Amit jumped to a 3-0 lead in the race-to-seven battle before Tan sliced her deficit to 2-3 by winning the fourth and fifth racks.

But Tan missed the corner pocket for the eight-ball on rack No. 6, a costly error that paved the way for Amit to create more separation on her way to her 13th SEA Games medal.

The 40-year-old has won a medal in all of her SEA Games appearances since she started her representing the Philippines in the biennial meet in 2005.

Winning golds in 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2019, Amit also bagged silvers in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. – Rappler.com