Huey, Gonzales a win away from ATP Challenger title; Alcantara in ITF finals

DUO. Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales move on the cusp of an ATP Challenger title.

Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales reach the finals of the ATP Savannah Challenger in the United States, while Francis Alcantara advances to the championship match of the ITF M25 event in Egypt

MANILA, Philippines – In a rare team-up in the pro circuit between the two top tennis doubles players of the Philippines, Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales showed cohesion and poise as they barged into the finals of the ATP Savannah Challenger in Georgia, USA, on Friday, April 29 (Saturday, April 30, Manila time).

Huey and Gonzales, seeded fourth in the $53,000 event, pulled the rug from under the second-seeded American pair of Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow in a three-set thriller semifinals, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7.

The Filipino pair earlier defeated another American duo, Alex Lawson and Reese Stadler, in the opening round, 6-1, 6-3, before following it up with a quarterfinals victory over Jamie Cerretani of the United States and Ruan Roelofse of South Africa, 6-2, 7-5.

Standing in the way of Huey and Gonzales to the title in Saturday’s finals will be Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese-Taipei and Zhizhen Zhang of China.

Meanwhile, 2019 SEA Games doubles gold medalist Francis Alcantara made his fourth finals in two months after he and Colin Sinclair of the Northern Marianas Islands blitzed through Marco Miceli of Italy and Ignacio Monzon of Argentina, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals of the ITF M25 Futures event in Egypt.

Alcantara and Sinclair will be looking for redemption after they finished runner-up in last week’s ITF tournament, also in Egypt. They will be facing the Russian tandem of Denis Klok and Ilya Rudiokov in Saturday’s finals of this $25,000 competition.

Huey, Gonzales, and Alcantara will all be seeing action for the Philippines in the Vietnam SEA Games this May. – Rappler.com