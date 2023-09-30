UPDATES: Philippines at 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Carlos Yulo looks to secure his place in the Paris Olympics as he represents the Philippines in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships together with Aleah Finnegan and Kylee Kvamme

MANILA, Philippines – Led by Carlos Yulo, three Filipinos fly the flag in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships that runs in Antwerp, Belgium, from September 30 to October 8.

Yulo looks to secure his place in the Paris Games next year as he represents the Philippines together with Aleah Finnegan and Kylee Kvamme.

Opting to skip the ongoing Asian Games to qualify for Paris, Yulo needs to finish as one of the eight highest-ranked men’s all-around gymnasts in the qualification to clinch his Olympic berth.

Yulo also aims to add more world titles to his collection after ruling the floor exercise in 2019 and the vault in 2021 on top of two silvers and two bronzes he won over the last four editions of the global gymnastics tiff.

Finnegan and Kvamme, meanwhile, see action in the women’s all-around division.

Here is the Filipino gymnasts’ schedule (Manila time):

Carlos Yulo (men’s all-around) – 12:15 am, Sunday, October 1

Aleah Finnegan and Kylee Kvamme (women’s all-around) – 11:45 pm, Monday, October 2

