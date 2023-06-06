Uratex Dream cops Red Bull Half Court crown, books Serbia World Finals ticket

Uratex Dream clinches a Serbia World Finals spot after a 5-0 sweep in the Red Bull Half Court women's 3x3, capped off with a 16-13 championship win over Fila

MANILA, Philippines – Uratex Dream once again proved to be the Philippines’ best women’s 3×3 team after ruling the Red Bull Half Court National Finals last Saturday, June 3, in Taguig City.

Kaye Pingol led the way as Uratex overcame Fila, 16-13, in a thrilling championship decider in the open women’s division to earn a World Finals ticket for September in Belgrade, Serbia.

Mikka Cacho provided the finishing touches in the title match with a split trip from the free-throw line, creating a two-possession separation with 1.1 seconds left that spelled the difference as the buzzer sounded.

“We really prepared for it and we will prepare even more for the World Finals in Serbia,” said team owner Peachy Medina.

“It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us. We hope to represent the Philippines and Philippine basketball well at such a grand event like the Red Bull World Finals where you get to play against more than 20 countries.”

Blanche Bahuyan and Sam Harada rounded out the stellar four-woman crew, which completed a 5-0 sweep of the one-day tournament.

It’s a solid follow-up for a Uratex squad which made it to the semifinals of the Asia Tour 3×3 back in April.

Meanwhile, TNT Triple Giga, bannered by Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Gryann Mendoza, and Ping Exciminiano, emerged as the open men’s division champion. – Rappler.com