Tough start for young PH weightlifters in world championships

The Philippines hopes to bounce back and secure a medal in the next few days of the world championships

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines got off to a rough start in the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships as the young Filipinos who opened the campaign failed to crash the podium.

Mary Flor Diaz, who competed in the women’s 45kg event, couldn’t ride on her three-silver medal haul from the Asian Championships in April as she failed in all three snatch attempts and settled for an 80kg lift in the clean and jerk.

Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen bagged two gold medals with a total of 172kg that was propelled by her 77kg snatch lift. She recorded 95kg in the clean and jerk, where she settled for a silver behind Colombia’s Zuluaga Berrio.

Elien Rose Perez lifted 73kg in the snatch and 93kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 166kg that put her at seventh place overall in the women’s 49kg.

Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao steamrolled past opponents with a total lift of 191kg off an 86kg snatch and 105kg clean and jerk. The Thai was clearly dominant as runner-up Rira Suzuki of Japan settled for a total of 179kg.

On the men’s side, Fernando Agad opened the country’s campaign with an eighth-place finish out of 17 weightlifters right in his world championship debut. He recorded 108kg in the snatch and 131kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 239kg.

John Febuar Ceniza aims to bag the Philippine team’s first medal in the men’s 61kg event on Thursday, December 9 starting at 1:30 pm, Philippine time.

The Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz sat out of the world championships, leaving 10 of the new breed of Filipino weightlifters to banner the country’s campaign. – Rappler.com