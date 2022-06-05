Juan Gomez de Liaño and Zamboanga Valientes MLV emerge as the last Philippine club team standing in 3x3 action in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño and Zamboanga Valientes MLV proved to be the bane of the local teams as it tripped Hi-Tech Bangkok, 17-12, on Sunday, June 5, and advanced to the semifinals of the Thailand 3×3 Super League in Central Ayutthaya District.

The Valientes – who also stunned the top-seeded Thai team Shoot It Dragons, 21-16, on Saturday – climbed to a 3-1 record in the international event.

Their only loss came against former event champion Tokyo Dime via overtime in the opener, but the Filipinos rebounded with a victory over India Kaga.

Gomez de Liaño, along with former PBL MVP Reed Juntilla, African import Issa Gaye, and homegrown Das Esa, look to tow Valientes past the Luang Prabang team of Laos next to secure a finals berth.

The Laotian team boasts two African imports, according to Rolando Navarro Jr., who has been taking care of the Valientes’ needs since they started training back home.

Zamboanga is the lone Philippine team left following the ouster of Pretty Huge Pilipinas. Led by former PBA player Jay Washington, Pretty Huge yielded to Tokyo Dime, 21-15.

The other semifinal tussle pits Tokyo Dime against Saitama, another Japanese team. – Rappler.com