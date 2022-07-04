CLUTCH. Job Alcantara comes through down the stretch for the Zamboanga Valientes.

The Zamboanga Valientes hack out a one-point win over Singapore on the way to a third-place finish in the International 3x3 Pretty Huge Invitational

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes stunned Singapore, 19-18, to highlight their third-place finish in the International 3×3 Pretty Huge Invitational last Friday, July 1, in Taguig.

Chavacano Job Alcantara came through with the game-winning jumper in overtime that pushed the Valientes to the semifinal round of the 10-team competition held at the Pretty Huge multi-sports and training facility in Bonifacio Global City.

The Valientes, who ended the eliminations with a 3-1 record, yielded to Pretty Huge B in the semifinals, 21-19, following a buzzer-beater by Orin Catacutan and settled for third place.

Pretty Huge A topped the event at the expense of Pretty Huge B.

Zamboanga also beat Team Afro, composed of African players, 21-19, on another winning shot by Alcantara in another elimination round tussle.

The Valientes made history last year when they topped three events in the Champions League Basketball 3×3 in Australia.

Last month, Zamboanga shocked Tokyo Dime Japan and emerged as second runner-up in the International 3×3 Thailand Super League.

Alcantara and Jerome Ferrer lead the Valientes, who are reinforced by Reed Juntilla and Rodel Vaygan.

Coached by RJ Argamino, Zamboanga gears up for the Champions League Basketball in Australia in the succeeding months. – Rappler.com