Ricci Rivero signs with Taoyuan Pilots in Taiwan

NEW IMPORT. Ricci Rivero hopes to bring his champion form in Taiwan.

The trend of young Filipino basketball players heading overseas continues as UP’s Ricci Rivero becomes the latest star to join the list

MANILA, Philippines – Another young Filipino basketball standout takes his act overseas.

Ricci Rivero, fresh from a UAAP championship romp with the University of the Philippines, signed with the Taoyuan Pilots in Taiwan’s P.League+ on Friday, June 24.

With Rivero on board as an import, the Pilots look to turn around their campaign after a woeful 7-22 run last season.

The 6-foot-1 Rivero becomes the latest UAAP star who opted to play abroad as Asian countries like Japan, Korea, and Taiwan have been beefing up their clubs with Filipino talent.

Ateneo’s SJ Belangel and Far Eastern University’s RJ Abarrientos are headed to the Korean Basketball League, while La Salle’s Justine Baltazar is going to the Japan B.League.

UP star Zavier Lucero has also reportedly been weighing his options after getting “feelers” from Taiwan clubs.

Other young stars playing overseas are Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Kobe Paras in the Japan B. League and Jordan Heading in the T1 League in Taiwan.

Rivero averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals for the UP Maroons last season.

Aside from helping UP capture its first basketball title in 36 years, Rivero also made history by becoming the first UAAP player to win championships with two schools.

Before joining the Maroons, Rivero suited up for the 2016 champion La Salle Green Archers. – Rappler.com