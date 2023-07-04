KBL top rookie RJ Abarrientos signs with Shinshu, joins Matt Aquino in B. League

RJ Abarrientos starts a new chapter in his pro basketball career, parlaying a KBL Rookie of the Year stint for a new Japan B. League contract with the Shinshu Brave Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in as many years, former FEU star guard RJ Abarrientos has found a new basketball home, signing with the Japan B. League’s Shinshu Brave Warriors on Tuesday, July 4.

The reigning Korean Basketball League (KBL) Rookie of the Year, Abarrientos secured an amicable release from the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus last Friday, June 30, after announcing his intention to sign with another league.

In Shinshu, Abarrientos now joins fellow Filipino Matt Aquino, who currently holds a local player contract by way of Japanese heritage from his mother’s side.

Both Abarrientos and Aquino come from a line of iconic Filipino ballers, as RJ is the nephew of “The Flying A” Johnny Abarrientos, while Matt is the son of Ginebra and Sta. Lucia legend Marlou Aquino.

In his lone KBL season, the younger Abarrientos carved out his own identity by leading all Asian Quota imports in scoring, enough to earn him top rookie honors.

In 51 games, the Gilas Pilipinas prospect averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.9 rebounds, helping Ulsan reach the playoffs.

The year prior, Abarrientos also normed 13.6 points, 4.4 boards, and 2.6 dimes in a one-and-done rookie year with the FEU Tamaraws. – Rappler.com