RJ Abarrientos to join Korea league after one season with FEU – report

ONE AND DONE. Once RJ Abarrientos inks his KBL deal, he will forego his remaining years in the UAAP.

MANILA, Philippines – Another Gilas Pilipinas player will start his professional career in Korea.

RJ Abarrientos is set to sign with the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus as he joins fellow national team member SJ Belangel in the Korean Basketball League.

According to Korean sports outlet Jumpball, Abarrientos will suit up in the 2022-23 KBL season if the signing pushes through.

The nephew of PBA legend Johnny Abarrientos impressed in a set of friendly games against Korea.

Although Gilas Pilipinas lost both tuneup matches against host Korea, the 22-year-old guard turned heads by averaging 12.5 points.

Once he inks the KBL deal, Abarrientos will forego his remaining four years in the UAAP with Far Eastern University.

He normed 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in his rookie season for the Tamaraws.

Ulsan reached the KBL playoffs last season with the fourth-best record but got swept by the Goyang Orions in their best-of-five quarterfinals.

Before joining the Phoebus, Abarrientos is expected to play in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this June. – Rappler.com