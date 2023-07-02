RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan mutually part ways after KBL Rookie of the Year season

RJ Abarrientos amicably splits with the KBL's Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus as the former FEU standout intends to sign with 'another league'

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in as many years, Filipino rising star RJ Abarrientos is on the lookout for a new basketball home.

Following a historically successful first year in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) where he won Rookie of the Year, the former FEU standout and his team, the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, have reportedly agreed to a mutual parting of ways last Friday, June 30.

“As Abarrientos requested a transfer to another league, we decided to mutually terminate the contract through an internal decision,” a team official told Naver Sports.

The 5-foot-11 combo guard, who pursued his dream to turn pro after just one UAAP collegiate season with FEU, played in 51 KBL regular season games, averaging 13.6 points – a league-high for Asian Quota imports – to go with 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

With Abarrientos in its arsenal, Ulsan reached the playoffs before falling to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

In a landmark 2022-2023 season, the KBL snagged multiple Filipino pioneer imports in an effort to expand its talent pool and fan reach.

Including Abarrientos, the league lured other local stars like former NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando, former Ateneo key cogs Dave Ildefonso and SJ Belangel, ex-St. Benilde stalwart Justin Gutang, and former Alab Pilipinas playmaker Ethan Alvano. – Rappler.com