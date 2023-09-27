Bolick ready to bring high-scoring act to Japan B. League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘PBA and B.League are different and I just want to try and see if my game can translate to Japan and just try out something new,’ says former PBA star Robert Bolick just over a week before his Japan B. League debut

MANILA, Philippines — As Robert Bolick heads to play in the Japan B. League, the former PBA standout set another goal on top of winning a championship.

Bolick – who has played in winning programs in college such as La Salle and San Beda, and a middling pro franchise in NorthPort – said he signed a two-year deal with the Fukushima Firebonds with a target of not just winning a title but also leading the Division 2 team to a Division 1 promotion.

“In B1, you win a championship. Here it’s going to the next step, you don’t just win a championship, you also get a promotion going up against B1,” said Bolick during a virtual press conference organized by the B. League on Wednesday, September 27.

“That was one of the exciting parts in joining this team, help them come to B1. That’s something you won’t forget for the rest of your life, and I just wanted to take the chance,” he added.

Bolick, a talented scoring point guard, will look to improve his team’s showing from last year as the new season unfolds on October 5.

Fukushima had a mediocre display in the 2022-2023 season, placing seventh in the 14-team tournament with a 28-32 record.

Before he left for Japan, he was an integral cog for the Batang Pier, averaging 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field.

His contract expired at the conclusion of the PBA Governors’ Cup, with NorthPort missing a playoff spot at ninth with a 3-8 record.

Bolick is hopeful that he can showcase his skills that helped him earn the eye of scouts in Japan.

“To be honest, it’s just because of the experience. PBA and B.League are different and I just want to try and see if my game can translate to Japan and just try out something new,” said Bolick.

“It wasn’t really about money or anything, it’s just because I want to try something new. I want to see if I can come in and play in a different culture so by the end of my career, I can be like ‘Okay, I’ve been an import in Japan.’ You don’t know what the league’s going to be in 10 years and that’s just my main thing.”

Bolick shared he had already talked to the other Filipino Division 2 imports — former NorthPort teammate Greg Slaughter and Roosevelt Adams.

He was also able to talk to Kiefer Ravena, whose team, the Shiga Lakes, incidentally, was relegated to Division 2 after a woeful campaign.

Bolick said he aims to share his experience with his new teammates to help improve the squad’s quality of play.

“On the court, I’m just like the most experienced guard here – playing in the World Cup and internationally,” he said. “So I just want to be a helping hand, give them what I learned from my seniors when I was a rookie back in the Philippines.” — Rappler.com