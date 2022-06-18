‘Rock ‘n roll’ marathon flags off in Manila

Expect a marathon mixed with a musical bash as the ASICS Rock ‘n Roll Running Series heads to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – It will be more than just a regular marathon when the first ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Southeast Asia rolls off in Manila on Sunday, June 19.

A scenic route highlighting the historical sites and landmarks of the Philippines’ capital, plus a star-studded concert will be among the unique features in the four-category event.

“There’s music at the start and finish line. There’s a concert in the festival area and additional performers along the course,” said Princess Galura, the president and general manager of race organizer Sunrise Events Inc.-The Ironman Group.

A 10K race will kick off the event at 5 am and will be followed by a 5K race an hour later.

The 21K and 42K events, meanwhile, will be flagged off at 5 pm in the race that will include routes along the Rizal Monument, Intramuros, Anda Circle, and Fort Santiago.

Fun-looking medals, some shaped like guitars and cassette tapes that have movable parts, will also be awarded to race finishers.

“Our medals are called blings. They are big and heavy. They’re not your normal medals because they’re also interactive,” said Galura.

Reujen Lista & The Trinidad Band will open the festivities at 6:30 am and will be followed by Elmo and Arkin Magalona.

The roadside entertainers will be DJ Bling One, Moranos Band, Kahilom Drumbeaters, Marc Marasigan, Soul Tribe, Brad and Mina Band, and Dragon & Dance.

Gracenote and Itchyworms will also perform at the festival area at 9 pm. – Rappler.com