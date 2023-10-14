Roger Pogoy assures basketball return after myocarditis battle

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas sniper Roger Pogoy is targeting a return to the basketball court in about 6 months after being diagnosed with a rare heart disorder

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas gunner Roger Pogoy assures that he will be back after being sidelined for at least six months due to his recent myocarditis diagnosis.

Pogoy said that doctors ordered him to rest since there was no available medicine for inflammation of the cardiac muscles.

He will need to be checked once again through a battery of tests after half a year, before attempting to obtain medical clearance.

He added that he was thankful for the plethora of support he had been receiving from well-wishers, which ranged from fans to team and school officials of his alma mater, Far Eastern University.

“[TNT] has been taking care of me, so I’m very thankful for boss [Manny V. Pangilinan], Ricky [Vargas], Al [Panlilio], my coaches and teammates who have been messaging me and giving me strength,” Pogoy told reporters while watching the FEU-Ateneo tussle at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 14.

“I have full strength and trust in the Lord, he has plans for me, so I’m confident I can return,” he added.

Pogoy recalled that after participating in the FIBA World Cup, where he saw action for Gilas Pilipinas, he felt weak and out of breath.

It was after a series of tests where he was diagnosed with the rare heart disorder, which according to the American Heart Association, may weaken the heart and cause its ability to pump blood to decline.

“I worried a lot because I was so strong in the World Cup, then that suddenly happened,” he lamented.

“I put my full trust in the Lord because He has plans for me, He is my strength, and also in my family.”

Without the services of Pogoy, Gilas captured its first Asian Games gold medal since 1962 after beating Jordan in the title round, 70-60.

Pogoy seemed to be the lucky charm when his alma mater FEU broke a four-game losing streak to start the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the expense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in overtime, 66-61. – Rappler.com