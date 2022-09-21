Roosevelt Adams signs with Japan B. League D2 squad Kagawa

NEW CHAPTER. Former PBA player Roosevelt Adams is coming off a debut stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

Roosevelt Adams, the top pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, joins a powerhouse Division 2 squad in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Roosevelt Adams is the latest PBA player to take his act to the Japan B. League after signing with Division 2 team Kagawa Five Arrows, the team announced on Wednesday, September 21.

Adams, the first overall pick in the regular 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, last played for the Terrafirma Dyip in the Season 46 Governors’ Cup, where he only played in four games with averages of 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

He declined a two-year contract extension with his team, opting to become a free agent and spent time playing for Gilas Pilipinas.

During the Philippines’ blowout win over Saudi Arabia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers last August, the 6-foot-5 forward was able to collar 5 rebounds.

Prior to being drafted, Adams played for the Pasay Voyagers of the MPBL and the Chooks-to-Go 3×3 circuit, where he became one of the top-ranked cagers.

“It’s official, Japan bound. I want to thank Kagawa Five Arrows for this great opportunity! Also would like to thank my wife, family, friends, and the true fans for the love and support! Super excited to start this new chapter! The marathon continues,” posted Adams on his Facebook account.

Adams joins a powerhouse Division 2 squad in the Five Arrows, which topped the West Division standings at a 36-16 card before losing in the semifinals.

His arrival in Japan is yet to be determined, as he will need to clear medical checkups after arriving in Japan, per the team.

A growing number of top Filipino players, led by Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, and Kiefer Ravena, are seeing action in Japan.

Also playing as imports in the league this season are Matthew Wright, Justine Baltazar, Kobe Paras, Jordan Heading, Greg Slaughter, and Jay Washington.

