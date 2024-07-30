Joanie Delgaco last in Olympic quarterfinal race, bows out of contention

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LONE BET. Rower Joanie Delgaco in action for the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Out of the medal picture, Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco hopes to redeem herself in her last two races as she goes for the highest possible ranking of 13th place in the women's single sculls

MANILA, Philippines – Joanie Delgaco bowed out of contention in the Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in her quarterfinal race in the women’s single sculls at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Tuesday, July 30.

The first female rower to represent the Philippines in the Summer Games, Delgaco placed last in quarterfinal 3 with a time of 7 minutes and 58.30 seconds as she got relegated to the semifinals C/D.

Reigning Olympic champion Emma Twigg of New Zealand topped the race with hardly any challenge, clocking 7:26.89 to secure her semifinals A/B spot.

Switzerland’s Aurelia-Maxima Katharina Janzen (7:31.12) and Spain’s Virginia Diaz Rivas (7:34.01) also advanced, with the top three in each of the four quarterfinal races qualifying for the semifinals A/B.

One of only four Asians to reach the quarterfinals, Delgaco crossed the first 500m at fifth before she got overtaken as the rest of the field battled for the top three spots.

Azerbaijan’s Diana Dymchenko (7:53.76) and Serbia’s Jovana Arsic (7:56.18) ended up at fourth and fifth, respectively.

It was the slowest performance for the pride of Iriga, Camarines Sur, in the Olympics after she registered 7:56.26 in the heats and 7:55.00 in the repechage.

But Delgaco can still redeem herself in her last two races as she can attain the highest possible ranking of 13th place.

The semifinals C/D are scheduled on Wednesday, July 31. – Rappler.com