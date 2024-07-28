Fastest in repechage, PH rower Joanie Delgaco reaches quarterfinals in Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIFT. Rower Joanie Delgaco in action for the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After missing an outright quarterfinal berth, Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco still earns her spot in the next round by topping the repechage to keep her Paris Olympics campaign going

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco got the job done this time around.

Delgaco earned her place in the quarterfinals of the women’s single sculls in the Paris Olympics after topping the repechage 1 at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Sunday, July 24.

Needing a top-two finish in her repechage race to advance, Delgaco led from the get-go and clocked 7 minutes and 55 seconds as she qualified alongside Vietnam’s Thi Hue Pham, who placed second with a time of 8:00.97.

Cuba’s Yariulvis Cobas (8:10.64), Nicaragua’s Evidelia Gonzalez (8:26.23), and Togo’s Akoko Komlanvi (8:43.11) missed the cut and got relegated to the semifinals E/F.

The fastest rower in all of the three repechage races, Delgaco improved on her performance in the heats, where she recorded 7:56.25 for fourth place as she missed a top-three finish that guarantees an outright quarterfinal berth.

By reaching the quarterfinals, the pride of Iriga, Camarines Sur guaranteed herself a top-24 ranking in the 32-athlete field.

“Joanie will try her best to reach the semifinals. We have to believe Filipinos can excel in rowing,” said Philippine Rowing Association president Pato Gregorio.

Delgaco has yet to show her best form, considering she registered 7:49.39 in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Qualification Regatta, becoming the Philippines’ first female rower to reach the Olympics.

She returns to action in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 30. – Rappler.com