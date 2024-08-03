Rudy Fernandez calls time on 24-year hoops career as powerhouse Spain bows out of Paris

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LEGEND. Rudy Fernandez of Spain is assisted off the court after picking up an injury.

Former NBA player and Spain men's basketball team captain Rudy Fernandez announces his retirement in heartbreaking fashion, as the Spaniards bow out of the Paris Olympics off a tight 88-85 loss to mighty Canada

LILLE, France – Australia reached the Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinals despite losing 77-71 to Greece – who remained alive in Group A – after Spain lost, while Brazil beat Japan 102-84 to claim third place in Group B and secure a last-eight spot.

Spain, which suffered a heartbreaking 88-85 defeat by already-qualified Canada in Group A, is out, while Group B leaders Germany beat second-placed France 85-71, with both teams having previously secured places in the knockout stage.

Spain captain Rudy Fernandez’ last game in his sixth Olympics was a must-win affair for Spain but Canada were the better side.

In a dramatic finish, the Spaniards rallied in the final quarter thanks to Dario Brizuela, who scored 17 points, and the Hernangomez brothers, Juancho and Willy, who combined for 18.

But the deadly Canada attack was led by NBA powerhouse Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who made 20 points and secured victory with a free throw two seconds from time.

Fernandez has since announced his retirement, ending a 24-year career.

24 years of representing Spain 🇪🇸



Rudy Fernandez puts an end to his glorious #basketball career at #Paris2024



Muchas gracias, Rudy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/azzxtUmgYP — FIBA (@FIBA) August 2, 2024

“We know what the next round entails,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We know it will be a good team on the other end of it, no matter who it is. Nobody is to be taken lightly, but that’s why we came, to play the best in the world and try to beat them,”

Brazil’s win over Japan in the earlier Group B match was the result of a heroic performance from ‘Verde-Amarela’ forward Bruno Caboclo, who scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. It guaranteed one of the best third-place spots for the Brazilians.

“Every athlete wants to be here, at least one time. We were able to accomplish that … we have another goal – to go to the semifinals,” Caboclo told reporters.

Greece will have to wait for the result of South Sudan’s clash with Serbia in Group C on Saturday, August 3, which will decide second and third place, to find out if it qualifies for the quarterfinals as one of the best third-placed teams.

The US face bottom-placed Puerto Rico also on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, the Australians secured second place in Group A and a ticket to the next round following Spain’s exit. Defending champion US qualified for the last eight on Wednesday, July 31, and go through as Group A winners.

The top two from each group advance to the quarters and the best two third-placed teams go through on points difference.

Greece’s victory, which keeps them in the mix for a quarter-final spot came courtesy of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was his usual prolific self, scoring 20 points to go with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

The ‘Greek Freak’ was helped by Dinos Mitoglou and Thomas Walkup, who finished with a combined 31 points. – Rappler.com