Catantan heads PH contingent in world fencing tilt

‘It’s a tough competition… But it’s something that’s doable,’ says Samantha Catantan as she leads the Philippine fencing team’s medal bid in the world junior championships

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fencer Samantha Catantan aims for a better finish as she competes in her last event as a junior in the 2022 FIE Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championship at the Hamdan Sports Complex set April 2 to 10 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 20-year-old Catantan, a sophomore who recently finished ninth overall in the 2022 US NCAA Fencing Championship for Penn State University, will lead the campaign of the 22-man Philippine team.

She hopes to improve from a 20th place finish during the world junior/cadet last year in Cairo, Egypt.

“That’s the goal for me. That’s what I want to accomplish in this tournament, hopefully make it to the medal round,” Catantan told Rappler on Friday, April 1.

“It’s a tough competition, there are world champions in the tournament. But it’s something that’s doable. As long as the focus is there, you work hard for it… let’s see we’ll try our best,” added Catantan, who won a bronze trophy after her semifinal stint during the 2021 US NCAA Fencing Championship.

A gold medalist in the women’s foil event during the 2019 Under-23 Asian Fencing Championship, Catantan is also using the tournament as preparation for the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam this May, and the Hangzhou Asian Games in China this September.

Also competing in the junior’s category are John Francis “Tipoy” Felipe in men’s foil and Sandro Antonio Sia in men’s sabre. The two are members of the national team in the SEA Games and Asian Games.

Fencing national team coach Rolando “Amat” Canlas Jr. said the world championship is a good opportunity for the Filipino fencers not only to showcase their talent, but more importantly, to improve their skills as they will be competing against the best in the world.

“It’s the world championship… all the top fencers are here. It’s a totally different feeling to play on this level,” said Canlas, a former fencer who bagged the gold medal with the men’s foil team during the 2005 Manila SEA Games.

“You’ll be able to measure where you are at in terms of your skills level, and at the same time, gain experience and confidence.”

Competition in the cadet division is for 13-17 years old fencers, while the junior’s is for 18-20 years old.

Also seeing action for Team Philippines are US-based fencers Daena Talavera and Annika Bea Santos in women’s foil, Samantha Sayson in women’s epee, Matthew Gonzalez in men’s foil, and Zachary Suico in men’s epee.

Last year in Cairo, Talavera placed seventh in the women’s foil cadet, the best finish for a Filipino as she eclipsed the previous best mark of 16th overall by Catantan back in 2019 in Poland.

Also part of the team are Keonn Davies, Clyde Guinto, and Antonio Manuel in the men’s foil cadet, Marina Carbonell, Venice Villenas and Jinsei Dela Serna in women’s foil cadet.

Enrico Suplico, Ram Jimenez, and Andrei Agatep will represent the country in the men’s sabre junior’s, while in the women’s sabre junior’s are Kaikaku Dela Serna, Meagan Co Say, and Andrea Sayson, who is based in Singapore.

Jose Faber Cabrera will participate in the cadet and junior’s of men’s epee. – Rappler.com