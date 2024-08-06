Samantha Catantan to take ‘some time off’ after reinjuring knee in Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Samantha Catantan says she still feels 'beyond blessed' as she became the first female fencer from the Philippines to compete in the Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – It will take time before fencer Samantha Cantantan dons the national colors again.

Catantan said she suffered the same left knee injury that kept her sidelined for most of the past year following her run in the Paris Games.

Out for eight months after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Southeast Asian Games last year, Catantan came back in style and became the first female fencer from the Philippines to qualify for the Olympics.

But the injury bug bit Catantan anew in the quadrennial showpiece.

“This sport has given me the best the world could offer, bringing me a unique joy whenever I am on the strip representing Philippines,” Catantan wrote on her Facebook page.

“However, sometimes things may not go as planned. Unfortunately, I re-tore my ACL and need to take some time off the strip again. Despite this, I feel beyond blessed and grateful for all His grace.”

Bucking the injury, Catantan showed she can go toe-to-toe against the best in the world.

The Penn State University standout survived Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia, 15-13, in her opening bout in the women’s foil to advance to the round of 16, where she faced top seed and two-time world champion Arianne Errigo of Italy.

Instead of folding to the pressure against her vaunted opponent, Catantan gave Errigo a run for her money before she absorbed a close 15-12 loss.

“This is an experience I will never forget for the rest of my life,” said Catantan.

Catantan said she will be back to represent the Philippines.

“I know I can do it and I will do it again,” said Catantan. “This journey is far from over, but we’ve come a long way. I’ll continue fighting for my dreams!” – Rappler.com