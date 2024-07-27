Samoa boxing coach dies during Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Samoa’s national boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito died while at the Olympic Village

PARIS, France – Samoa’s boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito has died during the Paris Olympics, the International Boxing Association said on Saturday, July 27.

According to reports in Samoan media, he died on Friday, July 26, while at the Olympic Village.

“We at the IBA extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during Paris 2024,” the IBA said in a statement

“Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss.”

Heavyweight Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali is the only Samoan boxer competing at the Paris Olympics.

The two-time Pacific Games champion will face Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete on Sunday, July 28.

The Olympic boxing competition takes place at the North Paris Arena and Roland Garros from July 27 to August 10. – Rappler.com