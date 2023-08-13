SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at 2023 FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas looks to redeem itself against familiar foes in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is out to defend its homecourt as it battles familiar foes in the FIBA World Cup, which will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia starting on August 25.

Bunched in Group A, the Philippines looks to redeem itself against Dominican Republic, Italy, and Angola – teams it lost to in past tournaments.

The Filipinos fell prey to Dominican Republic in the 2021 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament and bowed to Italy and Angola in the 2019 World Cup, where they were also bundled in the same group.

Set to be spearheaded by NBA veteran Jordan Clarkson, the Philippines gets a shot at payback.

Gilas Pilipinas will go up against Dominican Republic for its World Cup opener at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan before it tangles with Angola and Italy at the Araneta Coliseum.

Here is the Philippines’ schedule:

– Rappler.com